Virtual Legacy Lecture: A Visit with Louisa May Alcott

Join us for a captivating living history experience with Jan Turnquist, Executive Director of Orchard House, the Alcott family home.

Delightful and engaging, the author of Little Women - portrayed by Jan Turnquist - brings us behind the scenes stories from her life: family friendships with Thoreau and Emerson; her unconventional upbringing in poverty; and the family love that inspired her to write an American classic. From the youngest reader to the most sophisticated Alcott scholar to First Lady Laura Bush, audiences have acclaimed Jan’s performances, which are geared for ages 6 to 106. This interactive presentation is an inspiring experience for the mind and heart. For Alcott background and information on visiting Orchard House, log onto www.louisamayalcott.org.

Learn more about Louisa May Alcott and Orchard House in a documentary, accessible to Stark Library card holders on Hoopla.

The exterior of the home was also featured in the 2019 film adaptation of Little Women.