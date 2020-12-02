Virtual Legacy Lecture: A Visit with Louisa May Alcott

to

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Join us for a captivating living history experience with Jan Turnquist, Executive Director of Orchard House, the Alcott family home.

Delightful and engaging, the author of Little Women - portrayed by Jan Turnquist - brings us behind the scenes stories from her life: family friendships with Thoreau and Emerson; her unconventional upbringing in poverty; and the family love that inspired her to write an American classic. From the youngest reader to the most sophisticated Alcott scholar to First Lady Laura Bush, audiences have acclaimed Jan’s performances, which are geared for ages 6 to 106. This interactive presentation is an inspiring experience for the mind and heart. For Alcott background and information on visiting Orchard House, log onto www.louisamayalcott.org.

Learn more about Louisa May Alcott and Orchard House in a documentary, accessible to Stark Library card holders on Hoopla.

The exterior of the home was also featured in the 2019 film adaptation of Little Women.

Info

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
Talks & Readings
3304520876
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Legacy Lecture: A Visit with Louisa May Alcott - 2020-12-02 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Legacy Lecture: A Visit with Louisa May Alcott - 2020-12-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Legacy Lecture: A Visit with Louisa May Alcott - 2020-12-02 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Legacy Lecture: A Visit with Louisa May Alcott - 2020-12-02 12:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Wednesday

November 11, 2020

Thursday

November 12, 2020

Friday

November 13, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

330 homes spring20 small cover.jpg