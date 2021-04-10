Virtual Raise A Glass- The Remix hosted by the Junior League of Akron

The Junior League of Akron is excited to announce Raise A Glass- The Remix Fundraiser, to take place Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 7:00 pm via Zoom.

The community is invited to join the Junior League of Akron for this fun-filled night IN, which will feature a tasting of several cocktails & charcuterie board from Crafted Cocktail Co., a silent auction, and an online raffle, all included in the price of a standard ticket at $75 each. Add-ons will be available for dessert, delivery (Summit & Medina County Ohio only) and extra charcuterie boards. Tickets can be purchased via PayPal on juniorleagueakron.org.

Proceeds from Raise a Glass will benefit the Junior League of Akron’s legacy of supporting valuable community impact projects through its volunteer time and funds.

