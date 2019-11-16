This favorite classical piece is a model tone painting with aural depictions of the outdoors that are among the most recognizable in all of music. A master of horn writing, Strauss composed his brilliant concerto at the age of 18. Haydn’s Symphony No. 95 in a rare minor key swings between sunny and dark moods. Christopher Wilkins conducts. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $12-$60. akronsymphony.org
Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons”
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicWORLD PREMIERES BY DANA SCHOOL OF MUSIC STUDENT COMPOSERS
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsWORLD PREMIERES BY DANA SCHOOL OF MUSIC STUDENT COMPOSERS
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“The Price Is Right Live”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents Donna the Buffalo
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“My Mother#*!^%#! College Life
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatNight Hike and Fire
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical”
-
Saturday
-
Theater & DanceCry Havoc! at Ohio Shakespeare Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family2019 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatOpen Studio: Block-Head Robots
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family2019 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatKris Kristofferson and the Strangers
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatBroadway in Akron: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musicall
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“My Mother#*!^%#! College Life
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“My Mother#*!^%#! College Life
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStark County Artists Exhibition
-
Wednesday
-
Health & WellnessUnderstanding & Responding to Dementia Related Behavior
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“My Mother#*!^%#! College Life
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: