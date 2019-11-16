Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons”

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

This favorite classical piece is a model tone painting with aural depictions of the outdoors that are among the most recognizable in all of music. A master of horn writing, Strauss composed his brilliant concerto at the age of 18. Haydn’s Symphony No. 95 in a rare minor key swings between sunny and dark moods. Christopher Wilkins conducts. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $12-$60. akronsymphony.org

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
