Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons”

This favorite classical piece is a model tone painting with aural depictions of the outdoors that are among the most recognizable in all of music. A master of horn writing, Strauss composed his brilliant concerto at the age of 18. Haydn’s Symphony No. 95 in a rare minor key swings between sunny and dark moods. Christopher Wilkins conducts. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $12-$60. akronsymphony.org