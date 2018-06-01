Voices in the Valley presents Diana Chittester and Marc Lee Shannon

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Chittester stands alone onstage with an arsenal of acoustic guitars. Her solo show is brought to life with multipart playing, mimicking a full band on a solo acoustic guitar. Shannon’s more than 30-year career has taken him from his hometown of Akron to Los Angeles and back again. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $12-$15. peninsulahistory.org

Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
