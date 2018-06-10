Voices in the Valley presents Joe Purdy

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Determined to honor the giants of American folk while applying his unique skills as a writer and passionate vocalist, Purdy reveals how much he has evolved as an observer and participant in our times. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $19-$22. peninsulahistory.org

