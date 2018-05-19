Voices in the Valley presents The Corn Potato String Band

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

The Corn Potato String Band has earned high praise in traditional American music, keeping old time fiddle and banjo music from a one-way trip to the dustbins of history. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org

