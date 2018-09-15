Voices in the Valley presents The Cory Grinder Band

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

The Peninsula Foundation supports the arts community by presenting Voices in the Valley, a showcase of traditional roots music. Kick back and relax for a night of music in the Historic G.A.R. Hall. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. For tickets and showtimes, visit peninsulahistory.org.

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
