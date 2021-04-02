Head to downtown Wadsworth for a First Friday celebration featuring food, shopping, contests, a bunny hop contest for kids and more. Downtown Wadsworth, 102 Main St., Wadsworth. 5:30-8:30 p.m. mainstreetwadsworth.org
Wadsworth First Friday: Bunny Hop
to
Downtown Wadsworth 102 Main Street, #301, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281
Downtown Wadsworth 102 Main Street, #301, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions“Andrea Palagiano: Self-Conscious”
-