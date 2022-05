$10 presale tickets only (includes lunch and reserves your table)

Bring your own cards or board games

Door prizes, 50/50, Spin to Win Wheel, Lots of raffle prizes

For tickets, call: Linda (330.928.1009), Sue (330.928.7195), or Falls Cancer Club (330.929.2796)

(Ticket sales until May 25th or until sold out)

Card party held at Redeemer Christian School gymnasium, 2141 5th St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221