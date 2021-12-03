Walking In Circles: Good Knight from the Knight Stage

to

Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Local Band, Walking In Circles, says “Good Knight” to 2021, as they anticipate their final show of the year! From the successful 2021 release of their 5th Studio Album, FALL DOWN DIZZY, their 5th year of touring Nashville, where they have performed around Music City, including several venues on Music Row, and, on the cusp of their 10th year performing in the Akron/Cleveland Music Scene, Walking In Circles brings their Southern/Classic Rock inspired sound to the new Knight Stage, adjacent to the Historic Akron Civic Theater.

The Wadsworth, Ohio quintet takes the sound of beloved ‘70s predecessors like Lynyrd Skynrd and evolve it with influences as varied as Meatloaf and Ariana Grande to attract audience members from ages 8 to 82. “We like taking those older sounds and being able to bring them into a more modern era,” explains guitarist, and music writer, Jake Gray.

When Walking In Circles takes the stage, the goal is to have a blast and to make sure the audience is having one, too. It’s a “bring a poncho if you’re in the front row” affair, soaked in whiskey, gin and a little bit of sweet tea. Their purpose is simple, explains Gray, “We’re not here to change the world. Our job is to make it fun to live in.”

$15.00 Tickets available through the Akron Civic Theater Box Office, or Ticketmaster.com

Info

Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music
330-253-2488
to
Google Calendar - Walking In Circles: Good Knight from the Knight Stage - 2021-12-03 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Walking In Circles: Good Knight from the Knight Stage - 2021-12-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Walking In Circles: Good Knight from the Knight Stage - 2021-12-03 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Walking In Circles: Good Knight from the Knight Stage - 2021-12-03 20:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Monday

November 8, 2021

Tuesday

November 9, 2021

Wednesday

November 10, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required