Walking In Circles: Good Knight from the Knight Stage

Local Band, Walking In Circles, says “Good Knight” to 2021, as they anticipate their final show of the year! From the successful 2021 release of their 5th Studio Album, FALL DOWN DIZZY, their 5th year of touring Nashville, where they have performed around Music City, including several venues on Music Row, and, on the cusp of their 10th year performing in the Akron/Cleveland Music Scene, Walking In Circles brings their Southern/Classic Rock inspired sound to the new Knight Stage, adjacent to the Historic Akron Civic Theater.

The Wadsworth, Ohio quintet takes the sound of beloved ‘70s predecessors like Lynyrd Skynrd and evolve it with influences as varied as Meatloaf and Ariana Grande to attract audience members from ages 8 to 82. “We like taking those older sounds and being able to bring them into a more modern era,” explains guitarist, and music writer, Jake Gray.

When Walking In Circles takes the stage, the goal is to have a blast and to make sure the audience is having one, too. It’s a “bring a poncho if you’re in the front row” affair, soaked in whiskey, gin and a little bit of sweet tea. Their purpose is simple, explains Gray, “We’re not here to change the world. Our job is to make it fun to live in.”

$15.00 Tickets available through the Akron Civic Theater Box Office, or Ticketmaster.com