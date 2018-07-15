Walking Tour: Mr. Hower’s Neighborhood

Hower House 60 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio 44325

In partnership with Progress Through Preservation of Greater Akron, tour the historic neighborhood of John Henry Hower. Participants enjoy an informative introduction to the area, then a self-guided walking tour of the neighborhood where his peers and colleagues lived, culminating in a tour of Mr. Hower’s home. The University of Akron, Hower House, 60 Fir Hill, Akron. For details, visit howerhouse.org.

Hower House 60 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
