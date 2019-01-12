Walt Sanders “One Night with You” Elvis Tribute

to Google Calendar - Walt Sanders “One Night with You” Elvis Tribute - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walt Sanders “One Night with You” Elvis Tribute - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walt Sanders “One Night with You” Elvis Tribute - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Walt Sanders “One Night with You” Elvis Tribute - 2019-01-12 20:00:00

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Walt Sanders & the Cadillac Band bring the spirit of Elvis back to any stage. With a fresh perspective on an age-old tradition, Sanders sets out to revolutionize the tribute artist industry. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $15-$20. hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com

Info
Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Walt Sanders “One Night with You” Elvis Tribute - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walt Sanders “One Night with You” Elvis Tribute - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walt Sanders “One Night with You” Elvis Tribute - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Walt Sanders “One Night with You” Elvis Tribute - 2019-01-12 20:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe right rail