Walt Sanders “One Night with You” Elvis Tribute

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Walt Sanders & the Cadillac Band bring the spirit of Elvis back to any stage. With a fresh perspective on an age-old tradition, Sanders sets out to revolutionize the tribute artist industry. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $15-$20. hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
January 12, 2020

