The War of the Worlds With Actor Jim Knight

Author H.G. Wells' classic thriller of extraterrestrial invasion has been one of the most influential science fiction novels for over a century.

Actor Jim Knight will present background on both author Wells and what inspired this sci-fi classic, and relate information on the famous 1938 radio broadcast directed and narrated by legendary star, Orson Welles. Jim will also recite some dramatic excerpts from the original novel.

