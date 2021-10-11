The War of the Worlds With Actor Jim Knight

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Jim Knight will discuss both the novel The War of the Worlds and the author, H.G. Wells. Please register in advance in person, online or by phone.

Author H.G. Wells' classic thriller of extraterrestrial invasion has been one of the most influential science fiction novels for over a century.

Actor Jim Knight will present background on both author Wells and what inspired this sci-fi classic, and relate information on the famous 1938 radio broadcast directed and narrated by legendary star, Orson Welles. Jim will also recite some dramatic excerpts from the original novel.

For further information on author Herbert George Wells:

https://www.britannica.com/biography/H-G-Wells

