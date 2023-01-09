Watch CFP National Championship 2023 Live Online For Free

The National Championship 2023 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday, January 9, 2023. The game will kick off on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Peach Bowl winner and Fiesta Bowl Winner will meet in College Football National Championship game. This year CFP Final race will be more exciting and competitive than the previous year.

Who will come out on top this year? Whether you're a Bulldogs or a Horned Frogs fan or you just want to catch the action-packed last game of the season, you'll want to find out for yourself, live and in person. Check out the info below to learn more, and score your National Championship Game 2023 Tickets right away!

The National Championship 2023 is the exciting conclusion of the 2022 college football season, and this website can help you catch the excitement live at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles! We don't know who will face off this January 9th, but we do know that the closer we get to kickoff, the fewer sets will be left on the market.

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule includes two semifinal games on New Year's Eve followed by the title game on Jan. 9, 2023. Check out everything you need to know below, including bowl game information for the CFP locations. Click here for live updates during the Michigan-TCU Fiesta Bowl and here for the Georgia-Ohio State Peach Bowl.

The CFP national championship will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8

2025: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) - Jan. 6

2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 5

The four teams selected to the 2022-23 College Football Playoff were announced on Sunday, Dec. 4. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are in as the top four teams. Click or tap here to see the final committee rankings.

The National Championship 2023 is the exciting conclusion of the 2022 college football season, and this website can help you catch the excitement live at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles! The Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off this January 9th, but we do know that the closer we get to kickoff, the fewer sets will be left on the market.