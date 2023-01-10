Where To Watch CFP National Championship 2023 Live Stream Free TV CHANNEL

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship is a college football bowl game that is scheduled to be played on January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

---------------------------------------------

Copy and Paste.. Streaming Link.. https://livetv.center/

Or Visit Our The Event Website Link. Below...

--------------------------------------------------

The ninth College Football Playoff National Championship, the game will determine the national champion of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) for the 2022 season. Aside from any all-star games following after, this will be the culminating game of the 2022–23 bowl season. The game will feature the No. 1 and defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs of the Big 12 Conference. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. PST and will be broadcast by ESPN. Sponsored by telecommunications company AT&amp;T, the game will be officially known as the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&amp;T.

Game summary

2023 College Football Playoff National Championship

at SoFi Stadium • Inglewood, California

Date: Monday, January 9, 2023

Game time: 4:30 p.m. PST

Referee: Jeff Heaser

TV announcers (ESPN): Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) Holly Rowe and Molly

McGrath (sidelines) Box score

Host selection

SoFi Stadium was selected as the host for the 9th edition of the championship, on November 1, 2017, alongside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for 2021, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for 2022, and NRG Stadium in Houston for 2024.

College Football Playoff

The semi-finals were played on December 31, 2022. In the first semifinal, played at the Fiesta Bowl, TCU upset Michigan as 7.5 point underdogs, 51-45, in the highest scoring Fiesta Bowl, and second-highest CFP semifinal game. In the second semifinal, played at the Peach Bowl, Georgia completed a 14 point rally in the 4th quarter to win 42-41 over Ohio State, when Noah Ruggles' 50 yard field goal sailed wide left. They will contest the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.[3] The four teams competing in the Playoff were selected by the CFP selection committee, whose final rankings were released on December 4, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. EST.[4] The championship game will be played at 4:30 p.m. PST on January 9, 2023.

Teams

The championship game matches TCU from the Big 12 Conference and Georgia from the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The programs have previously met four times, most recently in the December 2016 edition of the Liberty Bowl, with Georgia winning each of the prior matchups.

TCU The TCU Horned Frogs, under the leadership of first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, finished the regular season with an unblemished 12–0 record and finished Big 12 play at 9–0.[7] That record put them atop the Big 12 and into the conference championship game, where they fell to Kansas State in an upset, leaving TCU with a 12–1 record.[8] It did not impact their No. 3 ranking, as they were selected to that spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP). In the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, the Horned Frogs defeated No. 2 Michigan, 51–45.

This is the first time a Big 12 team is appearing in an FBS championship game since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game; the most recent national championship game won by a Big 12 team was the 2006 Rose Bowl (when the current FBS was still known as Division I-A). In the history of college football national championships at the highest level of competition, TCU has been named a national champion by one or more NCAA-recognized selectors three times: 1935, 1938, and 2010.[9] TCU claims national championships for their 1935 and 1938 teams.

Georgia

Georgia was undefeated in their 12-game regular season, facing and defeating two ranked FBS teams, Oregon and Tennessee. Their closest victory was by four points, over Missouri; all of their other wins were by at least 10 points. Georgia qualified for the SEC Championship Game, where they defeated LSU, 50–30. Georgia entered the Peach Bowl semifinal with an overall 13–0 record, and were matched with No. 4 Ohio State. After Ohio State held a 38–24 lead in the third quarter, Georgia rallied for a 42–41 win, after Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles' potential game-winning 50-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in the game sailed wide left.

Georgia will attempt to be the first team to win back-to-back FBS championships since the 2011 Alabama and 2012 Alabama teams. In addition to the Bulldogs' 2021 season championship, Georgia claims national championships for their 1942 season and 1980 season.