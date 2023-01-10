How To Watch CFP National Championship 2023 Live Streaming Free TV CHANNEL

to

1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301, USA

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship is a college football bowl game that is scheduled to be played on January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship pits an established power with an entrenched head coach against a program in the midst of a stunning turnaround as No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU tangle to close the season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and an undeniable juggernaut under seventh-year coach Kirby Smart. By contrast, TCU enters off a 5-7 season in 2021 and is led by a first-year coach in Sonny Dykes.

But the Horned Frogs are proud program with plenty of winning in their history, and Dykes has quickly unlocked their full potential with a high-powered offense and opportunistic defense. Georgia counters with a deep well of offensive playmakers and a defense that has rebounded stunningly well from losing five players in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft after last year's title run.

In some ways, this is a David vs. Goliath matchup given the recent histories of the programs and the fact that Georgia ranks No. 2 in the 247Sports Talent Composite -- a whopping 30 spots ahead of TCU. The Horned Frogs do have some high-end talent, though, with a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback in Max Duggan, and their 3-3-5 defensive scheme has kept opponents off-balance all season.

While Georgia has been the more dominant team throughout the season with a whopping 344-point margin over its opponents, TCU is battle-tested. The Horned Frogs played seven games decided by one possession and went 6-1 in those contests with the only loss coming against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. By then, their first-ever CFP berth had been secured by virtue of a 12-0 regular season.

Info

1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301, USA 1001 Stadium Dr 1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301, USA, Akron, Ohio 90301
