How To Watch KSI vs Faze Temperrr Live Stream Free TV CHANNEL

How To Watch KSI vs Faze Temperrr Live Streaming Free: how to watch fight on UK TV? Date, start time, undercard, live stream and TV channel. Dillon Danis has withdrawn from upcoming fight with KSI with Faze Temperrr stepping in. How to watch fight on UK TV.

YouTuber KSI is set to enter the boxing ring once again as the internet star takes on FaZe Temperrr in the latest Misfits Boxing card. FaZe Temperrr is another internet celebrity who stepped up to take on KSI following the withdrawal of Dillon Danis, whose absence is said to be due to lack of preparation and issues relating to the contracted weight.

KSI now has five wins to his name from his five fights with his last bouts coming in August against Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz in successive exhibition fights but is now set to take on what could be his toughest test in a battle of the YouTube clans.

Temperrr, whose real name is Thomas Oliveira, currently holds a 2-1 record, winning his first ever bout against King Kenny in a re-score. He is a co-founder of the FaZe clan, an entertainment organisation which many popular influences are associated with.

Here is all you need to know ahead of KSI vs FaZe Temperrr...

When is KSI vs FaZe Temperrr?

The two internet celebrities will face each other on Saturday 14 January 2023 with the event beginning at 7pm GMT and the main ringwalks expected to take place at approximately 10pm. Wembley Arena will host the bout as part of their latest Misfits boxing cards.

Tickets are still available for the fight night and can be purchased through the Ovo Arena Wembley website. Prices range from £36-207.

How to watch KSI vs FaZe Temperr

The event will be broadcast on DAZN payperview in the UK, Ireland and the USA. Coverage is set to cost fans £11.99. For more information on how to stream the action, go to the DAZN website.

Who is on KSI vs FaZe Temperrr undercard?

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr: Misfits Cruiserweight title

Slim vs Tom Zanetti: MF Light heavyweight title

Salt Papi vs Josh Brueckner: Cruiserweight

Ryan Taylor vs Swarmz: Cruiserweight

Joe Fournier vs Tony Christodoulou: Cruiserweight

Elle Brooke vs Faith Ordway: Women’s super lightweight

Anthony Taylor vs Idris Virgo: Light heavyweight