How To Watch Super Bowl 2023 Live Streaming Free

Super Bowl LVII is around the corner and the whole country is waiting excitedly to find out who will play in the big game this February. More than a dozen teams made it to the playoffs, all competing to see which two will face off at the 57th annual Super Bowl. While we wait to find out, why not get a head start planning the perfect Super Bowl party? You handle the snacks and we'll take care of the rest: here's everything you need to know about watching and streaming Super Bowl 2023.

When and where is the Super Bowl LVII taking place?

The Super Bowl takes place on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

What time does the Super Bowl 2023 start?

Super Bowl 2023 starts at 6:30pm EST.

How can I watch the Super Bowl LVII on TV?

Super Bowl LVII will be televised live on Fox.

Can I stream it?

Yep, like most things these days, the Super Bowl 57 will stream on a number of platforms: watch it on the Fox Sports website, the Fox Sports app, and the NFL+ app. Super Bowl LVII may also be streamed live on Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV.

What teams are playing in this year’s Super Bowl?

The NFL Playoffs are currently underway but early favorites to play in this year's Super Bowl include the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.

Who is playing the Super Bowl halftime show and what time will it start?

The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature none other than Rihanna, performing under the new title sponsor Apple Music (if you haven't yet seen Apple Music's teaser trailer, watch it here). The nine-time Grammy Award winner hasn't released an album since 2016 so expect her to trot out all of the hits, "Diamonds," "Umbrella," and many more.