Join us on June 14th as Melinda Hill from OSU talks about using water bath canning to make various fruit jams, jellies and other preserves. Whether you’re a total beginner or you want some tips and tricks or you have some questions, this class will give you some great information. Melinda’s talk will start at 6pm and last about an hour and a half. And we’re covering the speaker fee, so it’s free for all attendees! Please sign up online using the link, so we know how many people to prepare for!
Water Bath Canning Class
Rittman Orchards 13548 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230
