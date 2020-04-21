"We Salute You" performed by A Chorus for a Cause

St. Paul's Lutheran Church 127 Cherry Road NE , Massillon, Ohio 44646

A Chorus for a Cause is celebrating its 10th anniversary all year long. Come join this 70+ voice chorus when we perform a variety of songs that pay tribute to our veterans and military families. Our country began with “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere” and many “Patriot’s Prayers” before we could call “America, My Home”. “Because of the Brave” we have a wonderful country, and we need to now “Stand with the Brave” and say “Thank You, Soldiers”.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the door, from any chorus member, or on our website. Part of each ticket purchased will be donated to the Military Family Center which is operated by Pegasus Farms. Please help us support this very worthy organization and the military families that it serves.

The concerts are:

April 21 at 7:30pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

127 Cherry Road, Massillon

April 26 at 6:30 pm at Zion United Church of Christ

415 S. Main St, North Canton

Please check www.achorusforacause.org for up-to-date information.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church 127 Cherry Road NE , Massillon, Ohio 44646
