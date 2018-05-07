Weekday Walkers

Springfield Bog Metro Park 1400 Portage Line Road, Akron, Ohio 44312

Weekday Walkers: Multiple Locations

Join a naturalist on a leisurely stroll to discover bogs, birds and blooms. Binoculars are recommended. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. For locations, visit summitmetroparks.org.

Springfield Bog Metro Park 1400 Portage Line Road, Akron, Ohio 44312
