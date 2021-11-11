Wellness Through Art: Watercolor Washes

Destress with a watercolor workshop for people 14 and up, led by Karin Coifman. Akron ArtWorks, 1684 Merriman Road, Akron. 6:30-7:45 p.m. $25. akronartworks.com
Info
photo by Graham Smith
to
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1684 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
Destress with a watercolor workshop for people 14 and up, led by Karin Coifman. Akron ArtWorks, 1684 Merriman Road, Akron. 6:30-7:45 p.m. $25. akronartworks.com
photo by Graham Smith
Charity & Fundraisers Fashion & Trunk ShowsThe Jewelry Box Happy Hour
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330The Jewelry Box Happy Hour
-
Charity & FundraisersThe Jewelry Box VIP Event
-
Theater & DanceGroundWorks DanceTheater
-
Theater & Dance“Love in Reserve”
-
Theater & DanceGroundWorks DanceTheater
-
Theater & Dance“Love in Reserve”
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Baker Media Group LLC 2020