We are excited to be present our 5th Annual West Akron 5K Run/Walk in collaboration with The Gus Johnson Community Foundation. We aim to bring a wellness initiative to the community while raising funds to create a spirit of philanthropy for the students at John R. Buchtel High School.
West Akron 5K Run/Walk
John R. Buchtel CLC 1040 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320
