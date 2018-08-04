West Akron 5K Run/Walk

John R. Buchtel CLC 1040 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320

We are excited to be present our 5th Annual West Akron 5K Run/Walk in collaboration with The Gus Johnson Community Foundation. We aim to bring a wellness initiative to the community while raising funds to create a spirit of philanthropy for the students at John R. Buchtel High School.

Info
John R. Buchtel CLC 1040 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Outdoor Activities
330-990-2923
