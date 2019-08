Discover a little-known version of a beloved fairy tale at this 45-minute family-oriented performance that combines Baroque music with live puppetry and gorgeous visuals. Unlike the wily, manipulative feline hero of Puss in Boots, the Countess D’Aulnoy’s The White Cat Celebrates generosity, ingenuity, and the power of love.

“THE CURE FOR THE COMMON CONCERT” – PLAIN DEALER