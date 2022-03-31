Whitesville

This play-- written by Eric Mansfield, directed by Francine Parr and performed by the Millennial Theater Project-- tells a story of a white police captain, his white wife and their adopted Black children experiencing the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com
Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
