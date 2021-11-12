Celebrate the king of pop during this energetic tribute. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $19 general admission, $25 reserved seating. akroncivic.com
Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
