Wigs for Kids Day 2019, Cleveland 5K + 1 Mile

Join us for Wigs for Kids Day on July 20, 2019!

Locally, we will be hosting our annual Wigs for Kids Day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, a 5K Run/1-Mile Fun Walk on July 20.

Race Day Schedule:

7:00 a.m. Packet Pick-up & Day of Race Registration Opens

8:00 a.m. Opening Remarks

8:30 a.m. 5K Run- Individuals & Teams

8:00 a.m. Cut-A-Thon

8:50 a.m. 1 Mile Fun Walk — Individuals & Team

Enjoy the rest of the day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

Please consider starting a fundraising team for the race. Wigs for Kids makes fundraising simple by providing you with all the tools you need to get started! Register today!

Wigs for Kids Day is a day of celebration.

We’re celebrating the children who receive our hair pieces and their incredible, courageous and positive attitudes through their various medical conditions. We’re celebrating our dedicated supporters across the United States who have volunteered their talents and funded our work and mission for over 36 years. We’re celebrating the salons who work with us to fit the children’s hairpieces and cut the ponytails. And, celebrating our hair donors, who spend years growing their hair for our children.