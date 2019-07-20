Wigs for Kids Day 2019, Cleveland 5K + 1 Mile

to Google Calendar - Wigs for Kids Day 2019, Cleveland 5K + 1 Mile - 2019-07-20 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wigs for Kids Day 2019, Cleveland 5K + 1 Mile - 2019-07-20 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wigs for Kids Day 2019, Cleveland 5K + 1 Mile - 2019-07-20 07:00:00 iCalendar - Wigs for Kids Day 2019, Cleveland 5K + 1 Mile - 2019-07-20 07:00:00

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo 3900 Wildlife Way, Akron, Ohio 44109

Join us for Wigs for Kids Day on July 20, 2019!

Locally, we will be hosting our annual Wigs for Kids Day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, a 5K Run/1-Mile Fun Walk on July 20.

Race Day Schedule:

7:00 a.m. Packet Pick-up & Day of Race Registration Opens

8:00 a.m. Opening Remarks

8:30 a.m. 5K Run- Individuals & Teams

8:00 a.m. Cut-A-Thon

8:50 a.m. 1 Mile Fun Walk — Individuals & Team

Enjoy the rest of the day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

Please consider starting a fundraising team for the race. Wigs for Kids makes fundraising simple by providing you with all the tools you need to get started! Register today!

Wigs for Kids Day is a day of celebration.

We’re celebrating the children who receive our hair pieces and their incredible, courageous and positive attitudes through their various medical conditions. We’re celebrating our dedicated supporters across the United States who have volunteered their talents and funded our work and mission for over 36 years. We’re celebrating the salons who work with us to fit the children’s hairpieces and cut the ponytails. And, celebrating our hair donors, who spend years growing their hair for our children.

Info

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo 3900 Wildlife Way, Akron, Ohio 44109 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
440-333-4433
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Wigs for Kids Day 2019, Cleveland 5K + 1 Mile - 2019-07-20 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wigs for Kids Day 2019, Cleveland 5K + 1 Mile - 2019-07-20 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wigs for Kids Day 2019, Cleveland 5K + 1 Mile - 2019-07-20 07:00:00 iCalendar - Wigs for Kids Day 2019, Cleveland 5K + 1 Mile - 2019-07-20 07:00:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 17, 2019

Thursday

April 18, 2019

Friday

April 19, 2019

Saturday

April 20, 2019

Sunday

April 21, 2019

Monday

April 22, 2019

Tuesday

April 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail