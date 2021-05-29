View the new Lehner Family Foundation Wild Asia area at the Akron Zoo to see Sumatran tigers, red pandas, white-cheeked gibbons and more. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $13 adults. akronzoo.org
Wild Asia Grand Opening
to
Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsArt + Tech Synergy Series
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & DanceLove at a Distance
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Rebecca Cross: Suspended Animations”
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & DanceLove at a Distance
-