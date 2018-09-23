9/23 William Shatner Live on Stage% Set phasers to stun and beam yourself here for an unforgettable night with the one and only William Shatner, live on stage. Audiences will enjoy a screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with the one and only, Captain James T. Kirk. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 5 p.m. $54-$154. akroncivic.com