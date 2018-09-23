William Shatner Live on Stage

to Google Calendar - William Shatner Live on Stage - 2018-09-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - William Shatner Live on Stage - 2018-09-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - William Shatner Live on Stage - 2018-09-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - William Shatner Live on Stage - 2018-09-23 17:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

9/23 William Shatner Live on Stage% Set phasers to stun and beam yourself here for an unforgettable night with the one and only William Shatner, live on stage. Audiences will enjoy a screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with the one and only, Captain James T. Kirk. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 5 p.m. $54-$154. akroncivic.com

Info
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - William Shatner Live on Stage - 2018-09-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - William Shatner Live on Stage - 2018-09-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - William Shatner Live on Stage - 2018-09-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - William Shatner Live on Stage - 2018-09-23 17:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Friday

September 21, 2018

Saturday

September 22, 2018

Sunday

September 23, 2018

Monday

September 24, 2018

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail