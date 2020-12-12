What’s green and can be hung on a door? A wreath! Get into the holiday festivities by joining our Williamsburg Wreath Workshop at Beech Creek Gardens! Come create a festive, fragrant and beautiful holiday wreath for your home using fresh boxwood, cedar, juniper and other fragrant evergreens, berries, dried oranges, cinnamon sticks and pinecones.

Place it on your door or use it as a centerpiece for a special event. All materials are included, but please bring hand-pruners. There are sessions on Nov 28 and Dec 5 & 12 from 10 am -12 pm or 2 pm - 4 pm. The cost is $40 per person, $35 for members. Space is very limited, so sign up now for a spot in our special Williamsburg Wreath Workshop! For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.