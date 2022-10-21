Winds of Change

Les Délices’ acclaimed concert Winds of Change leaps from the screen to the stage this October featuring virtuoso flutist Emi Ferguson. Join Les Délices for this all-instrumental program of riveting chamber works from the eve of the French and Haitian Revolutions. Inspired by philosophical ideals of liberty and equality and early abolitionist writing, we pair Classical Era works by Joseph Bologne Chevalier de St. Georges and Luigi Boccherini with Haitian composer Sydney Guillaume’s commission A Journey to Freedom. At this performance, singers from Kent State Chorale (Scott Macpherson, director) and Firestone High School (Megan Meyer, director) will perform two additional works by Guillaume.

