Akron Zoo's Wine and Paint

to Google Calendar - Akron Zoo's Wine and Paint - 2020-02-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Zoo's Wine and Paint - 2020-02-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Zoo's Wine and Paint - 2020-02-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Zoo's Wine and Paint - 2020-02-14 18:00:00

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Adults 21 and over create an animal-themed masterpiece like no other while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and a glass of wine. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. For details, visit akronzoo.org.

Info

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Akron Zoo's Wine and Paint - 2020-02-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Zoo's Wine and Paint - 2020-02-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Zoo's Wine and Paint - 2020-02-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Zoo's Wine and Paint - 2020-02-14 18:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 5, 2020

Thursday

February 6, 2020

Friday

February 7, 2020

Saturday

February 8, 2020

Sunday

February 9, 2020

Monday

February 10, 2020

Tuesday

February 11, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button