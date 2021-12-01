Wine and Chocolate Pairing with Wanda Haynes

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Join Wanda Haynes as she discusses wine and chocolate pairings. She is a wine educator, a syndicated columnist for Boomer and Beyond magazine, and a host of the award-winning Wine with Wanda on WCTV.

Description

Would you like to learn how to describe what you are drinking, and recognize your preferences; find the best bottle for your budget and occasion; read and understand what's written on a wine label; make the perfect pairings between what you're drinking and what you're eating before the program? Try Wine, All The Time: The Casual Guide To Confident Drinking.

This online program will be presented on Zoom. You will receive an email with the participation weblink two days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend. If you do not have an email address, please contact Green Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

You may sign up in person at the library, by phone, or by registering on our website at www.akronlibrary.org.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
This & That
330-896-9074
to
Google Calendar - Wine and Chocolate Pairing with Wanda Haynes - 2021-12-01 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wine and Chocolate Pairing with Wanda Haynes - 2021-12-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wine and Chocolate Pairing with Wanda Haynes - 2021-12-01 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wine and Chocolate Pairing with Wanda Haynes - 2021-12-01 13:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

November 17, 2021

Thursday

November 18, 2021

Friday

November 19, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required