Wine and Chocolate Pairing with Wanda Haynes

Join Wanda Haynes as she discusses wine and chocolate pairings. She is a wine educator, a syndicated columnist for Boomer and Beyond magazine, and a host of the award-winning Wine with Wanda on WCTV.

Description

Would you like to learn how to describe what you are drinking, and recognize your preferences; find the best bottle for your budget and occasion; read and understand what's written on a wine label; make the perfect pairings between what you're drinking and what you're eating before the program? Try Wine, All The Time: The Casual Guide To Confident Drinking.

This online program will be presented on Zoom. You will receive an email with the participation weblink two days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend. If you do not have an email address, please contact Green Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

You may sign up in person at the library, by phone, or by registering on our website at www.akronlibrary.org.