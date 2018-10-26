Wing It: Where Baroque Meets Jazz

to Google Calendar - Wing It: Where Baroque Meets Jazz - 2018-10-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wing It: Where Baroque Meets Jazz - 2018-10-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wing It: Where Baroque Meets Jazz - 2018-10-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Wing It: Where Baroque Meets Jazz - 2018-10-26 18:00:00

Mustard Seed Market Café 3885 W. Market St, Montrose, Ohio

Apollo’s Fire launches its new Baroque Bistro series that explores human creativity through musical improvisation. At the crossroads of baroque and jazz, five musicians led by Amanda Powell and Brian Kay weave songs and stories that draw upon the inspirations of both styles. Baroque Bistro Concerts at Mustard Seed are a dinner-concert package and must be purchased in advance. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, 3885 W. Market St., Akron. 6 p.m. $35-$45. apollosfire.org

Info
Mustard Seed Market Café 3885 W. Market St, Montrose, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Wing It: Where Baroque Meets Jazz - 2018-10-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wing It: Where Baroque Meets Jazz - 2018-10-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wing It: Where Baroque Meets Jazz - 2018-10-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Wing It: Where Baroque Meets Jazz - 2018-10-26 18:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

October 24, 2018

Thursday

October 25, 2018

Friday

October 26, 2018

Saturday

October 27, 2018

  • Costume Party Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Mapleside Farms

Sunday

October 28, 2018

Monday

October 29, 2018

Tuesday

October 30, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail