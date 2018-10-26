Wing It: Where Baroque Meets Jazz

Apollo’s Fire launches its new Baroque Bistro series that explores human creativity through musical improvisation. At the crossroads of baroque and jazz, five musicians led by Amanda Powell and Brian Kay weave songs and stories that draw upon the inspirations of both styles. Baroque Bistro Concerts at Mustard Seed are a dinner-concert package and must be purchased in advance. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, 3885 W. Market St., Akron. 6 p.m. $35-$45. apollosfire.org