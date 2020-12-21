Winter Wonderland virtual STEAM mini-camp

Summit County Akron, Ohio

Come and create a frosty Challenge Island® winter wonderland. We'll design, engineer and build penguin toboggans, stir up some Arctic slime and make snowball bombs during this hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) adventure. Materials will be provided. $45

Kids & Family
330-217-3811
