Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
Looking for a great Christmas/Winter Wonderland experience? Be sure to check out Winterfest at the Hartville MarketPlace on Friday, December 8th from 5PM-9PM. Enjoy a fun-filled evening with horse-drawn carriage rides, ice carvings, delicious treats, pictures with Santa, and much more! This FREE, family event will have something for everyone!
