Follow Ballet Theatre of Ohio down the Yellow Brick Road! Experience the magic with Dorothy and her friends as they travel to Oz! Gorgeous costumes, dazzling choreography, and whimsical backgrounds set the stage for an adventure not to be missed!
The Wizard of Oz
to
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
