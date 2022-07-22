Wizardly Weekend

Main Street Kent, Downtown Kent Kent, Ohio

Calling all “Harry Potter” fans. Kent businesses transform with wizardly window displays, treats, merchandise and more. Take part in a community painting project, wand making, magical mini golf, a bar crawl and more. Downtown Kent. mainstreetkent.org

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
