The Summit County Historical Society of Akron, OH hosts its annual Woman of the Year Awards virtually this year, with the theme "Heroines of the Pandemic." Dr. Amy Acton is the keynote speaker. Noon-1:15 p.m. Free. summithistory.org
Woman of the Year Awards
to
The Summit County Historical Society 550 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320
