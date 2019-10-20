Women to the Brewhouse! Charity Brewer Auction & Beer Industry Chat

Join us on October 20 from 1 to 4 PM for a charity brewer auction and talkback with women in the beer industry. Guests will have the chance to bid on a brew day with six Cleveland brewers, while learning about women's experiences and opportunities in craft beer. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Malone Scholarship Fund.

Special Guest Emcee Leslie Basalla of Cleveland Brew Bus will serve as host and auctioneer, interviewing women from the beer industry and our participating guest brewers. Learn about each brewer's signature beers, favorite styles, and techniques, and bid for the opportunity to brew your own beer at their brewery. Winning bidders will get to spend a day with their favorite CLE brewer crafting their own original beer, which will be tapped at the host brewery and GLBC at a later date. This event was inspired by our desire to highlight women in the craft beer industry and invite more women to learn about and experience craft brewing, but all are welcome to attend and participate in the auction and activities!

Bid on the opportunity to brew at one of the following breweries:

Bookhouse Brewing

Brick and Barrel Brewing

Collision Bend Brewing Company

Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Sibling Revelry Brewing

Working Class Brewery

Your $5 ticket includes:

- Your first pint. The first 50 guests will receive a GLBC mason jar to take home

- Opportunity to bid for the chance to brew with your favorite CLE brewer

- Free brewery tours

- Hands-on crafts including adult coloring sheets

- Raffle for prizes

- Pretzel bar and additional drinks available for purchase

Tickets: https://www.greatlakesbrewing.com/node/3372

Details subject to change without notice. Guests must be 21 or older with valid ID to attend this event and purchase alcohol. No ID, no alcohol; no exceptions.

Questions? Shoot us an email at GLBCinfo@greatlakesbrewing.com!