The Women’s Art League of Akron announces its upcoming exhibition and sale at the Mustard Seed Market and Café in Montrose at 3885 W. Market Street in Fairlawn. The exhibit and sale will be on view during regular store hours. The show will run from February 10 through May 3, 2020.
Women's Art League Exhibition
Mustard Seed Market and Cafe, Fairlawn
