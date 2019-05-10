Women in the Wild: Celebrating Wild

Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center 3675 Oak Hill Road, Akron, Ohio 44264

Claudine Grunenwald Kirschner is back to join us for her third year facilitating Women in the Wild at the Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center in Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Spend a weekend hiking gorgeous trails of CVNP, including the private trails in theCuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center. Explore diverse habitats, challenge yourself, get creative, and enjoy meaningful conversation and camaraderie with other Wild Women.

With a passion for helping others, exploring authentic lives, delving into meaningful reflection, and nurturing creativity, she welcomes all types of women to join her in this retreat. Claudine writes, hikes, creates and lives with her family near Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Learn more about Claudine, the founder of Vibrant Living and Leadership (www.growingvibrant.com), through her story on Instagram at @becomingclaudine.

The Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center is a 500-acre private campus. You will be staying in our historic Lipscomb dorm building, which is heated and air-conditioned. Shared rooms vary in size with a number of twin beds for your comfort. There are spacious and modern restroom facilities, private showers, and community rooms for lounging.

A non-refundable deposit will be accepted to hold your registration. Final payment will be due two weeks prior to the event. If you have any questions please reach out to the director of programs, Chris Auerbach-Brown at CAuerbach-Brown@forcvnp.org.

