Women, Wine, & Well-Being

Join us at 750ml Wine Bar for a new kind of "happy hour" where we discuss the proven and practical tools of Applied Positive Psychology while enjoying a glass of wine surrounded by like-minded women. Positive Psychology, the scientific study of optimal human functioning, aims to discover and promote factors that allow individuals, families, organizations, and communities to flourish & thrive. Regardless of your past or current circumstances, you have the power to shift into greater health, happiness, and success. Are you showing up in the world the way you want to? If not, join in the conversation and raise your vibration