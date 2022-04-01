Wonder: Canton Light Festival

to

Court Avenue Canton, Ohio

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

April 14, 2022

Friday

April 15, 2022

Saturday

April 16, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required