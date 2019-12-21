It's A Wonderful Life Life Radio Broadcast

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Based on the classic holiday movie, It's a Wonderful Life, has a unique twist thrown in. Staged as a live radio broadcast, it's the perfect way to celebrate the Christmas Season with family and friends. A beautiful story of inspiration and determination brought to life in front of your very eyes, this show will capture your heart!

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
855-344-7547
Search Events

