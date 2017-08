× Expand Shane Wynn AkronStock Gardens in front of Lock 3 Park.

WONE’s Rock the Lock featuring The Machine: A Pink Floyd Tribute with Joe Vitale, Jr. and Ravenwood

Your favorite tributes perform at Lock 3 for the Friday night concert series. Admission will be collected the first Friday of each month for a different charity. Lock 3, 200 South Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $5. www.lock3live.com.