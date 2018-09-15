Woodland Mushroom Hike

to Google Calendar - Woodland Mushroom Hike - 2018-09-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodland Mushroom Hike - 2018-09-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodland Mushroom Hike - 2018-09-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - Woodland Mushroom Hike - 2018-09-15 10:00:00

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area 521 South River Road, Munroe Falls, Ohio 44262

Join a naturalist for a walk along parts of Indian Spring Trail to discover the beauty, variety and interesting ecology of fall mushrooms. Meet at the trailhead. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area, 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls. 10 a.m.-Noon. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area 521 South River Road, Munroe Falls, Ohio 44262 View Map
Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, Sports, This & That
to Google Calendar - Woodland Mushroom Hike - 2018-09-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodland Mushroom Hike - 2018-09-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodland Mushroom Hike - 2018-09-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - Woodland Mushroom Hike - 2018-09-15 10:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Sports This & That

    -

    Gorge Metro Park

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail