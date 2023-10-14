Whether you’re a professional logger, an outdoor lover, weekend woodsman, or someone looking to enjoy a hearty pancake, come witness the Woodsman Sale & Expo! From chainsaws to wood-chippers, experience firsthand demonstrations of top-of-the-line outdoor power equipment. Breakfast on the griddle 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Snag amazing deals and giveaways! Stop by between 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM.