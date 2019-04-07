Woof Walks

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Bring your favorite canine for a walk at Stan Hywet most Sundays from April to October. Dogs must be on a leash, and owners must pick up after their dogs. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. $5-$12. For details, visit stanhywet.org.

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
